Louisiana state troopers host hamburger cookout for veterans

Louisiana State Police Troop G troopers spent Thursday morning and afternoon cooking out at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's home in Bossier City.

Troop G spokesman Matt Harris says the cookout is their way of thanking the veterans for our freedom and showing appreciation for the sacrifices they have made.

No tax dollars were used to put on the event. A partnership between the non-profit called the "Louisiana Troopers Foundation" and the Louisiana State Troopers Association paid for it. The non-profit foundation is made up of commissioned state troopers.

According to Trooper Harris, all of the funds received by the foundation are donated by troopers and local and state sponsors.

Troopers use the foundation to donate money to local charities and help with public outreach programs.

