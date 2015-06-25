Start Your Day: I-220 traffic alert; man escapes early morning f - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Start Your Day: I-220 traffic alert; man escapes early morning fire

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Road construction is a big issue for many in the ArkLaTex. Shreveport can expect much more with I-49 construction and I-220 shutting down and reopening in an effort to make commuting easier. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live off of I-220 with the latest on the construction that will affect the highway.

An elderly Shreveport man escapes his burning two-story home early this morning. The flames were so vicious a second alarm was sounded for additional crews.Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning to see the blaze.

In the flood aftermath, the owners and staff of the Natchitoches Alligator Park have been working tirelessly to clean up the mess floodwaters left behind. Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live in Natchitoches this morning with news about when you can visit the park and the Friday forecast.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late last night. Police say two possible suspects have been detained.

As Charleston continues to grieve, the first funerals will be held for victims of last week's church massacre. Two victims are being laid to rest today at separate churches in North Charleston, while funerals for others will take place over the next few days.

