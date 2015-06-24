Neighborhood mourns tragic death of 1-year-old girl

A simple $3 fix can be enough to prevent a tragic accident like the one that took the life of a 1-year-old girl Monday in Shreveport, fatally injured when a dresser toppled over on her.

Family and friends came together Wednesday night, just two days after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 1-year-old little girl.

Monday night police were called to the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments, also known as the Peach Street Apartments in the 2900 block of Peach Street in Shreveport, on reports that a 1-year-old had been killed after a dresser fell on her.

An entire neighborhood turned out to remember 1-year-old Ja'Shaylyn Casson.

"You gone too soon,” said the mother of the child, Shayla Robinson.

According to Ja'Shaylyn's family, the baby was asleep at the foot of her bed. They say they don't know how the dresser ended up on top of her but now they are left struggling to move forward.

"My child had a hot temperature, she didn't get cold until the ambulance got here, they tried to bring her back and she didn't come back," said Shayla Robinson.

Shayla Robinson says she was in the living room asleep with her newborn.

She awoke and went to the children's room to check on her other two Ja'Shaylyn and her 2-year-old sister but Robinson says she couldn't find 1-year-old Ja'Shaylyn.

"My one-year-old was under the dresser, my 2-year-old was still in the bed sleep, she never got up to climb a dresser," said Robinson.

Shayla Robinson says she's confused as to how the dresser ended up on Ja'Shaylyn.

"My child was in the corner laid against the bed, with the dresser on her," said Shayla Robinson.

Ja'Shaylyn's family told the dozens in attendance to the vigil, don't take another moment with their children for granted.

"You all got to cherish every moment with your children,” said Ja'Shaylyn's aunt, Melissa Robinson.

The family is in the process of planning a funeral. We will bring you those details as they become available.

According to the family the child suffocated. Shreveport police is investigating the incident.

No charges have been filed.

