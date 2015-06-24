Jindal formally announces run for White House

I’m running for President of the United States of America. Join me: http://t.co/MmqB4kxpUq

The debate over the Confederate flag has reached Louisiana and Gov. Bobby Jindal weighed in by saying he would not act to remove the flag from some Louisiana vanity plates, but the issue is not over.

The debate over the Confederate flag has reached Louisiana and Gov. Bobby Jindal weighed in by saying he would not act to remove the flag from some Louisiana vanity plates, but the issue is not over.

Jindal says he will not attempt to remove Confederate flag from La. vanity plates

Jindal says he will not attempt to remove Confederate flag from La. vanity plates

"There's no doubt," said Jim Engster, political analyst. "He's got his team in place. He has all the tell-tale signs of a candidate running for president."

"There's no doubt," said Jim Engster, political analyst. "He's got his team in place. He has all the tell-tale signs of a candidate running for president."

Political analyst: 'No doubt' Jindal will announce he is running for president

Political analyst: 'No doubt' Jindal will announce he is running for president

Despite what many political observers believe will be a tough battle, Gov. Bobby Jindal is widely expected to announce Wednesday that he is entering the race for president.

Despite what many political observers believe will be a tough battle, Gov. Bobby Jindal is widely expected to announce Wednesday that he is entering the race for president.

LA Gov. Bobby Jindal is joined on stage in Kenner, LA by friends, family and supporters following his announcement that he is running for president (Source: CNN)

LA Gov. Bobby Jindal formally announces his bid for the White House during a campaign kickoff speech in Kenner, LA (Source: CNN)

Gov. Jindal announced his presidential run by sharing a video of him and wife Supriya telling their 3 children first.

After preempting his own campaign announcement late Wednesday morning via Twitter, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal formally announced his bid for the White House in a kickoff event Wednesday afternoon in Kenner, LA.

"My name is Bobby Jindal. I am the Governor of Louisiana, and I am running for President of the United States of America!" exclaimed Jindal as be began his 20-minute speech that covered everything from his vow to repeal Obamacare to the need to destroy radical Islam.

Touching further on foreign policy, Jindal said, "I will rebuild America's defenses and restore our standing on the world stage."

The governor also vowed to take on government bureaucracy while supporting business. "I will grow the private sector economy by shrinking the size, scope and reach of the federal government."

On immigration, Jindal said "If you want to immigrate to America, you must do so legally and be willing to embrace our values, learn English, roll up your sleeves and get to work."

Jindal also admonished fellow Republicans for "trying to appease the left" by watering down their conservative ideals. "Let us boldly speak the truth without fear."

The announcement was not a surprise.

In a tweet shared from his official Twitter account shared at 11:30 a.m., Jindal said, "I'm running for President of the United States of America. Join me." The tweet links to Jindal's official campaign web site , featuring a video of Jindal and First Lady Supriya telling his children about the decision.

Jindal introduces the video by saying, "My name is Bobby Jindal, and I am running for President of the United States of America. There were three people I think you would agree my wife Supriya and I had to tell first."

The video appears to be shot on a hidden camera.

"Mommy and Daddy have been thinking and talking a lot about this, and we have decided we are going to run for President this year," Jindal tells the children seated around a patio table. "How do you feel about that? Supriya asks. The children nod and smile and Jindal's youngest son, Slade, gives 2 thumbs up.

The family goes on to chat about how things are going to change with the decision, including how busy they will be and how they will get a chance to go back to Iowa.

Jindal is candidate No. 13 vying for the Republican nomination.

Jindal formed an exploratory committee in May and announced he and his wife, Supriya, were praying about what their future would hold.

In 2007, Jindal became the first Indian-American elected as governor of a state. He was the second Indian-American elected to Congress. Prior to Congress, he served as the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

The decision comes despite what many political observers believe will be a tough battle.

While event plans were being finalized Tuesday, conservative talk radio host Moon Griffon spoke to Baton Rouge Republicans at Cafe Americain.

"Gov. Jindal had opportunities; he just passed up on them," said Griffon, host of The Moon Griffon Show. "He was never here to do the job he was elected to do. We had eight years, eight years to get it right. And, I, like probably a lot of people in here, felt like when Jindal came in he was going to be the leader to do it."

Jindal's approval rating is the lowest it's been in his eight-year tenure. On the national outlook, it's a similar story. Having jumped into a crowded Republican field for president, Jindal is toward the bottom.

With the greatest fiscal crisis in a quarter-century now behind him, Jindal put together a new staff ahead of the big announcement.

One of those key players is Kyle Plotkin, his former chief of staff. Plotkin said the governor's team would not arrive in Kenner until Wednesday. Plotkin would not do an interview Tuesday, but Jindal did speak to FOX News Channel on Monday at the governor's mansion.

"I think the country needs a big change," Jindal said in the interview that aired Tuesday morning on FOX News. "I don't think we need talkers. I think we need a doer. I think we need somebody who's going to rescue this country from its current path to socialism."

Copyright 2015 WAFB/KSLA. All rights reserved.