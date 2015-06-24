Start Your Day: Morning commute traffic alert, forecast

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

We have a traffic alert to warn you about before you hit the road. Driver's in Caddo Parish are being advised that road work will begin on the bridge over LA Highway 1 at the intersection of I-49. Tune in this morning to find out how long it is expected to be closed.

We're learning new information about an alleged gunfight between a woman and her ex. It happened last night in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

It will be warm and muggy as you make your way out the door this morning, but a change is coming this weekend. KSLA Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young will have more.

New this morning in our KSLA News 12 CrimeTracker, 2 Shreveport teens are behind bars accused of breaking into a home and stealing several items. Police are now looking for two other suspects they believe were involved in the burglary.

Today, the KSLA News 12 Employment Expo kicks off. There will be businesses from across the ArkLaTex looking for prospective employees. The Expo will take place inside Pierre Bossier Mall outside of Dillard's. KSLA NEWS 12'S Jacob Bradford is live in Bossier with more information.

The debate over the confederate flag has reached Louisiana. Governor Bobby Jindal says he will not act to remove the flag from some Louisiana vanity plates. Supporters say the flag honors history, but others say it does not tell the whole story.

Later today, the presidential race may have another contender in Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal. He is expected to announce whether he will run for President of the United States in Kenner, Louisiana. We will stream the announcement live beginning at 4:00 p.m. on ksla.com and the KSLA News 12 mobile app.

