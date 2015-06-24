High school officials set to strike

Shreveport police are investigating a suspicious death and searching for a man and two missing vehicles.More >>
Shreveport police are investigating a suspicious death and searching for a man and two missing vehicles.More >>
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes investigators are searching for a man they believe is responsible for a shooting Monday, May 14.More >>
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes investigators are searching for a man they believe is responsible for a shooting Monday, May 14.More >>
The pastor of a Shreveport church in the Allendale neighborhood is voicing his concerns and offering solutions after a series of fatal shootings.More >>
The pastor of a Shreveport church in the Allendale neighborhood is voicing his concerns and offering solutions after a series of fatal shootings.More >>
A Bossier Parish sheriff's deputy was recognized by the Louisiana Sheriff's Association as Deputy of the Year.More >>
A Bossier Parish sheriff's deputy was recognized by the Louisiana Sheriff's Association as Deputy of the Year.More >>
Crews will close the roadway near downtown Shreveport starting at midnight on Sunday, May 20.More >>
Crews will close the roadway near downtown Shreveport starting at midnight on Sunday, May 20.More >>
Lows tonight will be in the low 70s and skies will be clear throughout the night, but muggy conditions will stick around for any dinner plans that you may have tonight. Sunday is going to be a copy of today. Highs will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for an afternoon shower or two, but mainly dry. We will continue to watch possible record breaking temperatures with highs staying well above average for the month of May.More >>
Lows tonight will be in the low 70s and skies will be clear throughout the night, but muggy conditions will stick around for any dinner plans that you may have tonight. Sunday is going to be a copy of today. Highs will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for an afternoon shower or two, but mainly dry. We will continue to watch possible record breaking temperatures with highs staying well above average for the month of May.More >>
Woman shot in Bossier City.More >>
Woman shot in Bossier City.More >>
Police say a teen was accidentally in the leg after finding a gun on Velva Street.More >>
Police say a teen was accidentally in the leg after finding a gun on Velva Street.More >>
In a television news career loaded with nearly three decades of unscripted surprises, on the final week of school for many C.E. Byrd High School students and teachers, I scripted one in honor of long-time educator Nancy Yoder.More >>
In a television news career loaded with nearly three decades of unscripted surprises, on the final week of school for many C.E. Byrd High School students and teachers, I scripted one in honor of long-time educator Nancy Yoder.More >>
Louisiana has seen more job growth this year than any other state according to a report out today by the Economic Policy Institute.More >>
Louisiana has seen more job growth this year than any other state according to a report out today by the Economic Policy Institute.More >>