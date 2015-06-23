Toddler's toppled dresser death renews call for caution

A simple $3 fix can be enough to prevent a tragic accident like the one that took the life of a 1-year-old girl Monday in Shreveport, fatally injured when a dresser toppled over on her.

The heartbreaking death is under investigation by Shreveport police, but they say it appears to have been an accident.

It happened while her mother slept in another room.

Shreveport police were called to the Cooper Road Plaza apartments on Peach Street around 8 Monday night. So far, no charges have been filed.

"I have a compassion for her that I understand," said Tami Brock.

Tami Brock knows what it is like to lose a child. 14 years ago, her 1-year-old daughter was killed after she climbed on top of her dresser and it tipped over on top of the girl.

She says her daughter's death is eerily similar to the tragedy in North Shreveport Monday night.

"It was really upsetting to know that it's happened again," said Brock.

About 8:00 Monday night, Shreveport police were called to the Cooper Street Plaza Apartments on Peach Street. When they got there, they found a one-year-old girl dead, unable to free herself from the heavy furniture.

"I believe that furniture is a danger and that people just don't realize it. I didn't. At all," said Brock.

We wanted to know what can be done to prevent these tragic accidents. We found out, the fix can be simple and affordable, about $3.

"This little piece of plastic can prevent it from tipping and falling over onto your child," said Melissa Langely.

All new baby furniture comes with hardware to anchor furniture to the wall. And most new parents do not even realize it is necessary.

"They don't think it about it at the time they have a newborn, and they're thinking it's so far ahead, you know, they don't really consider it. But it's important to go ahead and do it right when you get that furniture into the room," said Langely.

Those three small pieces of plastic can prevent the heartache of losing a child.

Another local couple also had a child die after a television fell onto his head 2 years ago. They now will install TV mounts and anchor furniture to the wall for free, as a part of the Jackson Griffin Memorial Fund.

