Start Your Day: Bracing for more flooding; dresser falls on, kil - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Start Your Day: Bracing for more flooding; dresser falls on, kills toddler

SPD investigating accidental death of 1-year-old at apartment complex SPD investigating accidental death of 1-year-old at apartment complex
Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

As the ArkLaTex braces for another round of flooding from the Red River, we're learning more about what's to come. A hydrologist says the 30-foot flood stage level may need to be adjusted due to the changing Red.

A Shreveport toddler is dead after a dresser reportedly fell on the child. Police are investigating the death as accidental. We'll have the latest information on the incident this morning.

More than a decade after the tragic events of 9-11, we will continue to remember the lives lost that day. A 16-foot steel beam from the World Trade Center towers, recovered from Ground Zero in New York City after the terror attacks, is scheduled to arrive in Bossier City today. KSLA NEWS 12's Jacob Bradford is live at the Bossier City Municipal Complex where the event will take place.

New this morning in our KSLA News 12 CrimeTracker, a traffic stop in Bossier Parish lands three people behind bars. The three were arrested for possession of illegal narcotics.

Film industry advocates say they're already feeling the effects of the cap on film tax credits. Celtic Studios Executive Director Patrick Mulhearn says the bill capping film tax credits that Governor Jindal signed into law could cost Louisiana much more in tax breaks than before.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.
Powered by Frankly