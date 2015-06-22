Start Your Day: Muggy day ahead, oversized loads brings road closures, power outages

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

A truck with an oversize load is making its way through Texarkana, and it's bringing power outages to some SWEPCO customers in the process. It's also shutting down intersections along the way down West 7th Street and as it heads out of the city on Stateline Ave. We'll tell you what power customers and drivers can expect.

There is also a traffic alert for drivers who use Hilry Huckaby Dr. in Caddo Parish, where roadwork will be closing lanes at the intersection with I-220 for the next few days.

New on the KSLA CrimeTracker this morning, a walk to a neighborhood convenience store ended with a man robbed of his iPhone by three men with guns overnight. Shreveport police say they are investigating.

An autopsy is expected to be done today on the body of a man pulled from Toledo Bend Lake on Sunday. 32-year-old Joshua Kyle Justis of DeRidder, LA was reported missing Saturday out of Beauregard Parish. He hadn't been heard from since Wednesday.

We are also expecting an update today on Friday's fatal plane crash at Shreveport's Downtown Airport, including the release of the pilot's name.

FEMA will be holding a meeting this week for Bowie County residents affected by the Red River flooding to explain assistance eligibility and the application process for those who qualify. Tune in to find out what you need to know to go.

Plus, as a second round of Red River flooding heads our way, we'll have a look at some of the severe flash flooding across north Texas and south Oklahoma over the weekend including the Lake Texoma area. Pecan Point, TX just re-entered major flood stage this morning.

New this morning in national headlines, searchers have found the body of a former White House chef who had been missing for more than a week after going hiking in the New Mexico mountains, and a possible sighting has shifted the focus of the manhunt for two convicted killers in upstate New York. State police are now scouring an area west of the prison from which they escaped more than 2 weeks ago.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.