SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Suspects sought in kidnapping, robbery at Shreveport ATM

Detectives in Shreveport hope surveillance images can help them identify two men wanted for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a Shreveport man at a local ATM.

It happened back on June 10, when the victim called police to report that he had been standing outside his home on Jordan St. when 2 men assaulted him and forced him into his car.

From there, he said he was driven to a nearby ATM to make withdrawals from his bank account.

After they had the cash, the 2 men reportedly dropped the victim off somewhere along Stoner Ave. and took off, leaving the vehicle behind as well.

Police say surveillance video from the ATM shows the 2 men, one in the driver's seat and one in the back seat, using the victim's card at the Chase Bank in the 1700 block of Line Ave.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (318)673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org

