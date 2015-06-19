Start Your Day: Hold on to your sandbags, local churches honor SC shooting victims

A little more than a dozen attended a prayer service Thursday evening, to sing and pray together at the St. Mary African Methodist Episcopal church.

Round 2 of the rising Red could be coming soon. Sheriff Prator says not to get rid of your sandbags just yet. (Source: KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford/ via Twitter)

Another major flood event is expected in the next week to 10 days. That's the latest word from Caddo Parish officials after an emergency preparedness news briefing.

SWEPCO is reporting more than 3,200 customers without power this morning in Caddo Parish. We have made calls to SWEPCO to find out the reason for the outages and if they are weather related.

A bond hearing is scheduled later today for Dylann Roof, the 21-year-old who police say shot and killed nine people inside a Charleston Church.

Churches here in the ArkLaTex have been responding to the shooting with local prayer services. The Faith Community of Northwest Louisiana will have a day of fasting, praying and mourning this Monday.

University Health officials are worried a recent agreement with the Willis Knighton Health System could be a very bad thing for them. They are presenting their concerns to the LSU board in Alexandria today.

It's Juneteeth weekend and there are several festivities planned to get you out the house and on your feet. Tune in at 6:30 for a list of events, including the annual Let the Good Times Roll Festival.

