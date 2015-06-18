University Health concerned about plan between LSU and Willis-Knighton

University Health held a meeting Thursday afternoon to voice concerns about a plan between LSU and Willis-Knighton.

At the meeting, Chairman of the University Health board Steve Skrivanos and anti-trust attorney David Ettinger said there is a plan to move commercial insured patients from University Health to Willis-Knighton.

We're told a big decision could be made during Friday's LSU Board of Supervisors meeting in Alexandria, Louisiana.

University Health says the decision could cost the hospital patients and the taxpayers big bucks. The hospital believes millions of dollars hang in the balance.

University Health is challenging a plan they believe will hinder their growth in the future.

Ettinger prepared a report full of information supporting University Health's concerns about the plan.

He plans to present those findings to the LSU board of supervisors

"I don't know that we could thrive," said Skrivanos.

On Thursday, hospital leaders shed light on what that plan could mean for the future.

"LSU's doctors, a certain portion of them will practice at Willis-Knighton clinics, we understand that they will then treat their commercially insured patients at the Willis-Knighton clinics," said Ettinger.

Ettinger believes patients with commercial health insurance will likely follow their doctor to the Willis-Knighton system.

"It will be very harmful to patients, it will be very harmful to the tax payers of likely to the tax payers of Louisiana, because it will cost the state up to $45 million more," said Ettinger.

He says it will hurt the University Health System because the mission of a safety net hospital is to treat everyone in need including those with Medicare, Medicaid, and no insurance.

However, the hospital depends on its base of commercially insured patients when it comes to bringing in money. University Health says if those patients leave the impact will trickle down to tax payers.

"If we lose our commercial patients, then the cost of the state is increased and that's the unintended consequence that I think most people don't appreciate," said Skrivanos.

KSLA News 12 will keep you updated as we learn more.

