Start Your Day: Tracking ArkLaTex tornado warnings

Several Louisiana parishes are under tornado warning this morning, including Bossier, Caddo and De Soto. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is tracking those storms and will have the latest.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is tracking damage during this morning's severe weather. He is live in the Alert Center with the most current information.

We're following breaking news this morning of a church shooting. Authorities are on the hunt for a man who reportedly opened fire during a prayer meeting last night inside a historic black church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. At least nine people, including a state senator, were killed in an assault that authorities are calling a hate crime.

In a KSLA News 12 CrimeTracker report, Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured last night. Police say the boy rode his bike more than a mile away to call 911 after being shot.

Today, SporTran is offering free transportation all day to celebrate National "Dump the Pump" day. "Dump the Pump" encourages people to ride public transportation instead of driving a car to help save money.

