Start Your Day: Tropical Depression Bill could renew flooding

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Downgraded overnight, we are tracking Tropical Depression Bill. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is in the weather center this morning to break down what's ahead for the ArkLaTex thanks to Bill.

The current river level in Shreveport is 30.32. That's minor flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live on Perrin Street in the Allendale neighborhood with continued updates on the flood aftermath and what people are doing to clean up.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Kennedy will be touring the Shreveport-Bossier areas to see flood damage. He's invited us to join him, but first he'll be joining us in the studio. We'll also be talking to him about Louisiana's budget.

The historic flooding this month could impact the future of undeveloped riverfront property across Bossier Parish. The Bossier Parish Police Jury will vote this afternoon on putting a moratorium, or "temporary stop" in place for all building permits between the Red River and the levee.

Police say a Missouri woman's death revealed a long scheme of financial fraud.She and her daughter claimed to be Hurricane Katrina survivors. Now her daughter faces murder charges. Tune in at 6:30 for the full story.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.