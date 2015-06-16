Azalea Estates makes donation to elderly residents in need

Tuesday was a big kick-off at Azalea Estates in Shreveport.

This year, the residents donated 12 fans and collected money through Bingo winnings and bake sales.

A check was presented to the Caddo Council on Aging for $504. 47 that will be used to buy around 33 more fans.

One of the organizers says that's a win for area elderly who need a fan and for everyone living at Azalea Estates.

"It gives the residents here a special time and a special way for them and their limitations at this stage of live to be able to continue to contribute and give to the community," said Fan Drive organizer Debbie Sandidge.

You can drop off new or gently used fans at two locations in Shreveport, now through Labor Day.

Fans can be dropped off at KSLA News 12 at 1812 Fairfield Avenue or at the Caddo Council on Aging at 1700 Buckner Boulevard.

Fans collected will be donated to area elderly who need assistance.

