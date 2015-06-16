Start Your Day: Flood Aftermath: Cleaning up, surveying damage - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Start Your Day: Flood Aftermath: Cleaning up, surveying damage

SFD firefighters work to clean up muddy mess left by floodwaters in downtown area SFD firefighters work to clean up muddy mess left by floodwaters in downtown area
Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

The Red River in Shreveport-Bossier is now in moderate flood stage and is expected to go below flood stage by early Friday.

Crews have already started to clean up the mess the floodwaters are leaving behind.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live in Shreveport with information on the flooding aftermath as FEMA teams visit neighborhoods to assess the extent of flooding damages.

If you still need to report damage at your home or business we'll tell you how this morning.

Tropical Storm Bill has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring heavy rains to Texas and Oklahoma and possibly Louisiana.

The storm is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast this morning.

KSLA StormTracker Meteorologist Ron Young is tracking that storm and will have an update on how much rain we can expect.

The Shreveport Farmers' Market returns this afternoon for the first weekday market since the Red River floodwaters blanketed parking lots in downtown Shreveport.

"Pitch Perfect two", shot in Baton Rouge, is out in theaters now and the next installment is scheduled for 2017. Will the bellas be back in Baton Rouge for another pitch perfect? 

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.
Powered by Frankly