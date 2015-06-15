Texarkana officers enforce uninsured vehicle ordinance

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, one out of about every seven vehicles driven in Texarkana does not have insurance.

Texarkana, Texas police impounded at least three vehicles due to lack of insurance.

Officers began enforcing the new ordinance Monday after giving drivers a one month grace period in which officers gave warnings to those who would have been impacted by the ordinance.

Texarkana, Texas Public Information Officer Sergeant Michael Jones tells KSLA News 12 that the day shift, between the hours of 7am - 7pm, impounded three vehicles because of the ordinance.

Citizens are reminded that not every traffic stop or encounter will result in a vehicle being impounded. Officers will impound uninsured vehicles in the event they are involved in a crash, if the vehicle is stopped for a hazardous moving violation or a non-hazardous violation where the driver is unlicensed or the vehicle registration is not valid.

In 2014, Texas side officers issued over 2,600 citations for no insurance, which amounts to more than seven violations per day.

In response, the City Council adopted an ordinance last year that requires law enforcement officers to impound any vehicle stopped that doesn't have insurance.

