Crews working 'round the clock on House for Hope

The groundbreaking for the new Friendship House in the 600 block of Olive Street was held on Wednesday, June 10.

The 2015 House for Hope is located at 1110 Cypress Creek Circle in Norris Ferry Crossing.

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on this year's House for Hope.

The 2015 KSLA/Community Renewal International House for Hope is located at 1110 Cypress Creek Circle in Norris Ferry Crossing.

All the rain in recent weeks has slowed construction work, but this beautiful house is expected to be completed in time for the second weekend of the Homebuilders Association of Northwest Louisiana's annual Parade of Homes, June 20-21.

The House for Hope will be one of 42 homes featured in the Parade of Homes.

You can visit the house and reserve your $100 ticket at the same time on Saturday or Sunday between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the drawing also be be reserved by calling (318) 425-3222 or by clicking here.

The drawing is set for June 30.

The House for Hope is helping Community Renewal build a new Friendship House in the Highland Community.

It's a community center in a low-income, high crime neighborhood that has after-school programs, develops character building, training and family events.

