Start Your Day: Major roads reopened, weekend weather forecast

Major roadways, like I-220, are reopening as the Red River continues to recede in the Shreveport area after being closed because of flooding. We'll have the latest traffic alerts that can help you on your morning commute.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy will be in Shreveport this morning to survey the damage caused by the Red River flooding. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford will have a live interview with the senator at 6:30 a.m.

Jacob will also go on a boat tour of River Bluff with senator Cassidy and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington at 7:30 a.m.

The Alligator Park in Natchitoches Parish has been forced to closed their doors because of high water. It is home to more than 300 alligators and a wide variety of other wildlife. Hear from the owner this morning about why he's not worried about his gators escaping.

In a KSLA News 12 alert, Shreveport police are asking for your help with finding 21-year-old Sarah Noe. She was reported missing Tuesday morning in west Shreveport.

Police are looking for more information about a hit-and-run this morning on I-220 northbound in Shreveport at around 1 a.m.

KSLA StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young has your weekend weather forecast.

