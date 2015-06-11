Walk-On's sports bar coming to Shreveport

A local restaurateur has signed on to bring a popular South Louisiana sports bar franchise to Northwest Louisiana.

Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, named "Best Sports Bar in North America" by ESPN, plans to open a location in Shreveport this September.

According to a statement released on behalf of Walk-On's Enterprises Thursday, the franchise has executed a franchise agreement with Shreveport native Chris McJunkins, a 34-year veteran of the restaurant industry.

Walk-On's is co-owned by New Orleans Saints Superstar Drew Brees and his wife Brittany.

McJunkins, who heads up a partnership group formed for the venture that includes former LSU football star Jacob Hester and former LSU baseball star Todd Walker, becomes the third franchisee to sign-on with Walk-On's.

McJunkins say he was first introduced to the sports bar in the summer of 2013 when his son's baseball team competed in a tournament in Baton Rouge.

“Some of us dads went over and enjoyed the bar on the first night." McJunkins said. "Then we took the entire team, along with the parents, over for lunch the next day.

You know you've got a winning concept when it's just as appealing for a group of guys as it is for families with kids.”

McJunkins, a Louisiana Tech grad, already owns Cantina Laredo in Shreveport, as well as the Windrush Grill at Provenance.

“I believe Shreveport is an ideal market for Walk-On's,” said McJunkins. “The combination of great food and fun atmosphere is exactly what we need. I know the restaurant landscape here very well, and I couldn't be more confident that Walk-On's will be a very popular destination.”

The Shreveport Walk-On's will be located at 7031 Youree Drive. It will be approximately 8,000 square feet, with seating for 260 guests.

McJunkins anticipates opening in in mid-September, bringing roughly 120 new jobs to the city in the process.

Walk-On's currently has four locations – two in Baton Rouge and one each in New Orleans and Lafayette.

Earlier this year, Walk-On's Enterprises broke ground on a new company-owned restaurant in Houma, LA, which is expected to open this fall. Other locations will follow in Juban Crossing and Zachary. Several additional markets across the Southern United States are likewise on the drawing board.

