Lee Harville to announce run for Caddo District Attorney

Caddo Parish District Attorney Charles Scott has been found dead in a Baton Rouge hotel room.

Caddo Parish prosecutor Dhu Thompson announced his plan to run for Caddo Parish District Attorney.

Shreveport attorney Lee Harville will formally announce his plans to run for Caddo Parish District Attorney Thursday morning.

The announcement will take place at the Petroleum Club, 15 floor, 416 Travis St. in Shreveport.

The position was last held by Charles Scott who unexpectedly died April from undiagnosed heart disease.

Harville is a Shreveport native and LSU graduate. He received his juris doctorate from Columbia University School of Law in New York.

He started his career as a prosecutor in New York City where he was a prosecutor in the juvenile court in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Harville now works in Shreveport as a defense attorney.

Since Scott's death, Assistant District Attorney Dale Cox has been filling the DA role.

