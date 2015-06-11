Lee Harville to announce run for Caddo District Attorney - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Lee Harville to announce run for Caddo District Attorney

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Lee Harville (Source: Lee Harville for Caddo Parish District Attorney/Facebook) Lee Harville (Source: Lee Harville for Caddo Parish District Attorney/Facebook)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport attorney Lee Harville will formally announce his plans to run for Caddo Parish District Attorney Thursday morning.

The announcement will take place at the Petroleum Club, 15 floor, 416 Travis St. in Shreveport.

The position was last held by Charles Scott who unexpectedly died April from undiagnosed heart disease.

Harville is a Shreveport native and LSU graduate. He received his juris doctorate from Columbia University School of Law in New York.

He started his career as a prosecutor in New York City where he was a prosecutor in the juvenile court in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Harville now works in Shreveport as a defense attorney.

Since Scott's death, Assistant District Attorney Dale Cox has been filling the DA role.

