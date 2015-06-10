The Haven HOA explains what kept their subdivision from flooding

Rising water levels have displaced many throughout Northwest Louisiana but The Haven community, off East Kings Highway in Shreveport, has been more like a safe haven from flooding.Dr. Kenneth Sanders serves as secretary on the Homeowners Association board of directors. He has lived in The Haven community for a little more than three years."It's pretty incredible, I never thought I'd see it this high," said Dr. Sanders.He has a floating boat dock behind his home that he says is roughly 16 feet higher than where it normally sits because of the elevated river levels.Sanders' home sits on an oxbow lake that feeds directly into the Red River."No one out here has a drop of water in their house including me and I'm right here," he said.Elevation has protected The Haven community from flooding.When initially developed around 2001, the Haven was built 164 feet above seal level to create a berm, or raised bank.Ken Antee is the President of The Haven homeowners association and gives credit to a number of people working together to keep roughly 500 homeowners in the subdivision dry."We've been able to, Matt Lock and H&H contractors, have been able to form a barrier along the Bickham Dickson Lake area and along the oxbow that has kept the water out when it got above 36 feet," said Antee.The community has also been able to stay dry with the help of water bladders, or inflatable plugs."Bladder systems placed in the storm drains which blocked the flow of water from the river into our streets and then we pumped that water back out," said Dr. Sanders.On Friday, the community brought in two divers to install bladder systems to help control the water flow in and out of the community."For a half a day we had six to 12 inches of water in the low spots of the streets where the drains are but they were clear by later that evening," said Sanders.Less than a hundred feet from the south side of the Haven is the Les Maison community where some homeowners are under six or more feet of water.Even though The Haven has not been flooded, Antee says rising water levels has helped bring communities together."There's a lot of people that have met other people throughout his process and pulled together as a close neighborhood and almost as a to the point of a family-type atmosphere," said Antee.Some homeowners in The Haven have put up sandbags as a precaution. The Homeowners Association says they will continue to monitor water levels and update their community about any impending threat of water.