SURVEILLANCE PHOTO: Suspect sought in Bossier City armed robbery

Bossier police have released a surveillance photo from the armed robbery of a Bossier City convenience store in hopes of identifying a suspect.

The robbery happened just before 3:30 Wednesday morning at the Circle K at 1201 Barksdale Blvd.

Police say a masked man with handgun walked in and demanded money from the clerk, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Based on witness descriptions and the surveillance images, the gunman is described as a black male approximately 5'7” to 5'10” tall weighing around 200 lbs.

He was wearing a gray hoodie with a design on the front, dark pants, and the mask covering his face was black.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Bossier Crimestoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit www.bossiercrimestoppers.org

