Start Your Day: Red River backwater flooding intensifies

The Red River in Shreveport has been fluctuating right around 37-feet. It is expected to remain around that level before slowly starting to fall some time today.

Backwater flooding in south Bossier Parish neighborhoods continues to be a major threat. KSLA Stormtracker 12's Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live in south Bossier Parish near Lake Bistineau this morning. She will be explaining the backwater flooding and exactly where it could be a threat next.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live from River Bluff this morning, where a gas line ruptured last night under the flood waters. The all clear has been given, and he will have the latest on the efforts to save these homes that have about a foot of water inside.

Dozens of animals are dead after an animal hospital caught fire in Longview overnight. Tune in for more information on the condition of the surviving animals and the investigation into what started the fire.

We are also learning more about a fire that crews in Shreveport put out a fire at a house in the 7600 block of Liberty Street this morning.

A new Community Renewal Friendship House is opening in Highland neighborhood and on KSLA News 12 at 9 a.m. Adria Goins will be there live at the groundbreaking.

