Start Your Day: Red River crests in Shreveport, flooding still a concern downstream

U.S. Senator David Vitter is in northwest Louisiana to get a firsthand look at the damage. He joins KSLA News 12'S Jacob Bradford in Shreveport along the riverfront on live this morning for an update.

The Red River reached its forecasted crest in Shreveport at about 37-feet yesterday afternoon.

The river level may no longer be rising in Bossier and Caddo parishes, but that's not stopping the waters from rising downstream. Backwater flooding remains an issue at lakes and waterways further south, including Lake Bistineau and the Natchitoches area.

Even though the Red River levels may be receding in southwest Arkansas, the damage remains from last week's flooding.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will survey the damage today and you can hear from him tonight on KSLA News 12 at 5.

In a KSLA News 12 Crime Tracker alert an elderly woman had her purse snatched at a Shreveport Walmart parking lot last night. Find out this morning how customers and employees helped her recover some of things and helped police catch two of the suspects.

