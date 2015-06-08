Dhu Thompson announces run for Caddo District Attorney

Caddo Parish prosecutor Dhu Thompson announced his plan to run for Caddo Parish District Attorney.

The position was last held by Charles Scott who unexpectedly died April from undiagnosed heart disease.

Since Scott's death, Assistant District Attorney Dale Cox has been filling the DA role.

Thompson made his announcement on the steps of the Caddo Parish Courthouse Monday.

He's prosecuted several high-profile cases such as the Capital murder trial of Brian Horn, the taxi cab driver who killed a young boy from DeSoto parish back in March 2010.

Thompson says if elected, he'll keep Caddo Parish safe from violent criminals.

