Body of missing SWAR boater found

Officials in Little River County, Arkansas have found the body of a missing boater.

Constable Brandon Kennemore tells KSLA News 12 that search teams found the body of 27-year-old Dugan Ward around 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Gary Gregory says three people headed out in a boat on the Red River around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 and were reported missing to law enforcement around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28.

Two of the three were rescued Thursday after they were heard screaming for help.

It's not clear whether the boat actually capsized or whether the mechanical failure believed to have idled the boat left them stranded in a way that prevented them from reaching safety on their own. Sheriff Gregory says they could have been stuck against a tree by the swift currents of the flooded river.

The area where they were found was outside the boundaries of the riverbanks, over inundated farmland in water that was 5 to 6 feet deep.

The family's dog was found unharmed Thursday night, along with a life preserver.

Crews searched for Ward for over a week before finding him about 50 yards from where his dog was found.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.