KSLA Goins' wins Big Burger Challenge

KSLA News 12 This Morning Show anchor Adria Goins took the top prize in Saturday's Big Burger Challenge at Harrah's Louisiana Downs.

Five members of the media across the ArkLaTex competed in the eating contest to see who could eat the most of a 7 pound burger that's now featured at one of Louisiana Downs restaurants.

Contestants were given one hour to eat as much as they could of the burger, which consisted of two four pound beef patties, 15 slices of cheese, 12 jalapeno poppers, one pound of onion, a large bun, and a bead of fries.

The contest came down to 2 women: Goins and Ali Aaron with Cumulus Radio. Goins beat Aaron by one ounce to take the crown as the best Big Burger eater.

Patrons at Louisiana Downs can partake in the challenge is they are up for it. The rules are the same. They would have one hour to finish the burger and its free. If they don't, they have to pay a hefty $65.

