Residents along Clyde Fant brace for possible evacuations

Sheri Davis knows that the river is rising.

"Right now our life stops and we have to deal with the flood issues," said Davis.

Until Friday night she was convinced that she wasn't in harm's way.

"We were told this what not a flood zone, and I don't think many of us have flood insurance," said Davis.

Davis lives in Island Park, a apartment complex in Shreveport. She's now being told the retaining wall under the Jimmy Davis Bridge could breach.

"I have 3 kids, and 2 dogs, what do I do with everything?"

A breached wall could mean 8 inches of water flowing over the wall and pouring into nearby neighborhoods.

"There are so many unanswered questions, where to go, what to do," said Davis.

Residents got an alert Saturday morning advising them to do whatever it takes to protect their home. Davis says she wasn't prepared for the news.

"I've rented a storage unit, if we have the luxury of tomorrow morning, I will get all of my things up and move them out," said Davis.

She says she isn't taking any chances.

"I'm also concerned with looting, once the power goes out, we won't have our alarm system anymore, we will be fair game," said Davis.

In Davis' world there is so much to do in so little time but she's pacing herself as the river nears its predicted 36.5 crest.

People can pick up twenty sand bags per household and businesses are allowed to pick up 50 bags.

Sandbags are available at the following locations in Caddo Parish:

Caddo Public Works

1701 Monty St., Shreveport

24-hour operation

Phone: 226-6936, extension 1

Caddo Public Works (South)

11928 Greenwood-Springridge Road

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Phone: 925-9558

Caddo Public Works (North)

108 Finley Drive, Vivian,

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Phone: 375-2464

City of Shreveport Streets and Drainage

3825 Mansfield Road

24-hour operation

Phone: 673-6330

In Bossier Parish:



Bossier Parish Highway Department Barn

410 Mayfield St., Benton

Hours for sandbag pickup: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Bossier City Public Service Complex

3223 Old Shed Rd., Bossier City

Hours for sandbag pickup:Weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday through 3 p.m.

Sunday: TBD

Elm Grove Elementary School

Front parking lot

1541 Old Hwy. 71 in Elm Grove

Open round-the-clock

Copyright KSLA 2015. All rights reserved.