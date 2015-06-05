Start Your Day: Flooding causes more evacuations, road closures, displaced animals

Crews pumping a million tons of water an hour from one side of Arthur Ray Teague back into the Red River. (Source: Nicole Madden/KSLA News 12)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

A leaking levee has caused mandatory evacuations for Garland City, Arkansas. KSLA News 12'S Jacob Bradford is live this morning from Garland City with the latest on this developing story.

Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City was shut down last night due to the overflow of the Red River. Part of Clyde Fant Parkway is also closed because of flooding.

Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live in downtown Shreveport with up-to-date flood levels and road conditions.

Governor Bobby Jindal is heading to Northwest Louisiana today to meet with local officials and survey response efforts to the flooding in Caddo and Bossier parishes. Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning for more on what he plans to do to protect residents from flooding.

We've been getting word of many crawling creatures around as the Red River continues to rise. An alligator has been spotted near a riverboat casino. On KSLA News 12 at 6:30 a.m., we'll show you the video a viewer sent in of the gambling gator.

