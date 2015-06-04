Portion of ART Parkway to remain closed through the weekend

Drone video recorded by Jay Cougar gives a bird's eye view of the Red River, giving a different perspective to the potential flooding emergency officials have been talking about for weeks.

There are several ways you can stay up to date on severe weather in the ArkLaTex with KSLA News 12 and the StormTracker 12 Weather team!

Dive team members with the Bossier City Fire Department were out Thursday afternoon checking five culverts along Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.

Sergeant Brian Griffith with the Bossier City Police Department said the dive team was looking for exactly where the culverts start and end. A culvert is a drainage pipe that runs under a roadway. The crew was using water bladders, or inflatable plugs, to block the water flow from going through the culverts.

Officials closed the ART Parkway at 10 p.m. Thursday so they could pump water back to the Red River. There are between 10-12 pumps moving one million gallons of water per hour from one side of ART Parkway back into the Red.

This is a preventative measure to protect the South Bossier Water Treatment Facility. If the facility is compromised with floodwater, it could cause sewer issues for residents in South Bossier.

Both lanes of ART Parkway are closed just south of the Shreveport Barksdale Bridge to Walker Place at least through the weekend.

