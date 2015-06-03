Grandmother beaten during fight at Shreveport apartment complex

Shreveport police are calling a fight video that's circulating on social media "ridiculous."A KSLA News 12 viewer sent us the video and we sent it to authorities.It appears to be a fight involving at least 30 people at the Ashton Pines apartments on West 70th Street.Sadly, a grandmother got caught in the blows.“It makes me feel embarrassed because here I am 53-years-old in a gang fight, that what it looks like, and I'm not even a part of the fight, I'm trying to break the fight up," said Vanetta Rainey.She says she was defending her 14-year-old granddaughter Kiarra Gardner who has sickle cell and she says is often picked on."What is she supposed to do, just let them beat her down? She has a right to defend herself and when she can't defend herself I feel like I have to," said Rainey.We're told that it all started at a nearby basketball court. According to the grandmother, Kiarra went home and that is when she was attacked by a large group."It hurts me because number one I can't protect my family, I can't protect my grand baby," said Rainey.The video shows the group trying to force their way into the family's home, hitting anyone standing in their way. The grandmother admits that she too got aggressive while trying to keep the trespassers out of her home."I did have one, I was choking her. I had pulled her off of my grand baby and I slammed her against the wall," said Rainey.Police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with simple battery and trespassing.“The boy in the red shirt, is the one that hit me in the eye,” said Rainey.The family says they've been asked to move out of the apartment complex because of the fight.

The incident is still under investigation.



(Editors note: Some viewers may find the video and/or language disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)



Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.



