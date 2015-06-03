Meet the Team: Eric Pointer

Eric Pointer joined KSLA in May 2015 as a digital content producer and multi-media journalist.

With a father in the Air Force, Eric was able to live all over the world but will always claim Fort Worth, Texas as his hometown.

He graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in telecommunications & media studies with a minor in journalism. Eric is the loudest and proudest member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of 2012.

After graduation he was a reporter/photographer for ABC40 KRHD in Bryan, TX. He spent some time up north at WDTN in Dayton, Ohio before coming back to the south to join the KSLA News 12 team.

Eric loves telling people's stories and keeping the ArkLaTex well-informed.

When he's not in the field you can find him trying things in the kitchen, spending time with old friends, or making new ones. He isn't afraid to try new things or get his hands dirty for the sake of the job. He is happy to be closer to home and says he'll be a Cowboys, Mavericks and Rangers fan until the day he dies.