Project Swim: Free swim lessons available through SPAR

SPAR is teaming up for a fifth year with Rock Solid Sports to offer free swimming lessons as the summer season gets under way.

Project Swim was created in 2011 after 6 Shreveport teenagers drowned in the Red River in August 2010.

Registration is first come first serve and will be held Wednesday, June 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Southern Hills Community Center.

Preference will be given to residence of Caddo Parish.

Lessons begin June 8 at all SPAR pools. Each session includes five 70-minute lessons.

Multiple lesson times are available.

Project Swim is supported by donations from the Fannie and John Hertz Foundation help Project Swim provide free swim lessons to more than 1,700 citizens each year.

