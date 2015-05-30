Bossier Parish sandbags substation from Red River

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

With parts of the ArkLaTex flooded, many residents are scrambling to protect their homes from the rising water.

The Red River is expected to reach 30-feet, or flood stage, in Shreveport at roughly 2:00 a.m. Sunday, May 31. That's according to the National Weather Service. The river is expected to crest on Saturday, June 6 at 34-feet.

The Red River is continuing to rise and now the Bossier Parish Sheriff's office has jumped into action to protect one of its own buildings.

The substation off of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway is surrounded by sandbags in preparation for the floodwater that is expected to reach it by Thursday.

“We're going to need a lot of sandbags,” Sgt. Dave Faulk with the Bossier Sheriff's Office.

4,000 sandbags in total are being placed around the substation to protect it from the powerful and swollen Red River. The sheriff's office says the river is moving 1.2 million gallons of water a second.

“With our proximity to the river, we're going to try and build a retaining wall around the building,” said Faulk.



Bossier Parish inmates worked until Saturday afternoon to build a wall 3 feet high.



“What we hope to do is to leave here, kill the power, have a good retaining wall, and lock the gate when we leave.”



The deputies and people who work in the building will be transferred to other buildings until the water goes down.

Computers and other equipment were taken out Saturday morning as the bags went around the building.

The sheriff's office says this was done early so when the water comes up they can better help the people who will need it rather than protecting their building.

“What we're trying to do is we want to go ahead and get this protected. So, we can go along with moving sandbags to other locations. Checking water levels throughout the parish and in low-lying areas.”



Bossier sandbag distribution locations:

Bossier Parish Highway Department Barn

410 Mayfield St., Benton

Hours for sandbag pickup: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Bossier City Public Service Complex

3223 Old Shed Rd., Bossier City

Hours for sandbag pickup:

Weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday through 3 p.m.

Sunday: TBD

Elm Grove Elementary School

Front parking lot

1541 Old Hwy. 71 in Elm Grove

Open round-the-clock

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.