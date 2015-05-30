Shelter information for Texarkana area flooding updated - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shelter information for Texarkana area flooding updated

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -

The American Red Cross has updated information about shelters set up for residents needing a safe place to stay as floodwaters rise in parts of Bowie County, Texas and Miller County, Arkansas.

They say the primary shelter will be at Beech Street First Baptist Church Activity Center at 601 Beech Street in Texarkana, AR.

The First United Methodist Church at 401 N. Stateline Ave. will be used as an overflow shelter, as needed.

If residents have time to prepare in advance, they're encouraged to bring hygiene supplies, important medications, pillows and comfort items for children. The Red Cross will supply daily meals, snacks and water and provide cots and blankets.

The Red Cross has established a hotline at 1-877-500-8645.

Information will also be posted to the Red Cross Facebook page.

