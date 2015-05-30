TXDOT: Flooding closes sections of 2 FM roads north of Texarkana

Updated road conditions and traffic updates are available at DriveTexas.org. (Source: Texas Department of Transportation)

The Texas Department of Transportation has closed sections of two farm-to-market roads north of Texarkana due to rising floodwaters along the Red River. TxDOT personnel will remain at the flooded sections of roadway until the water recedes, which could take several days.

Recent road closures include:

FM 559 from FM 1397 at Wamba to end of maintenance.

FM 2253 from approximately two miles north of FM 2148 to FM 559.

Other roadways in the Red River Basin may be closed before the floodwaters crest during the next few days. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when traveling on any roadways in the river basin.

If water is covering a road, don't try to cross. As little as six inches of water can float some vehicles.

· It is illegal to remove barricades blocking lower water crossings. Penalties can range from $200 to $1,000 and/or two years in jail.

· Never try to walk, swim or drive through swift water.

· If your vehicle stalls in deep water, leave it and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

· Turn around, don't drown.

