Red River crest forecast raised as residents fish floodwaters

All week long, people have been fishing in the Red River, or more accurately, in the Stoner Boat Launch.

The recreational area between the river and Clyde Fant Parkway has been filled with water for days, and the it's only going to rise more over the next week.

“No need to worry right now, just playing with my grand kids,” said Joyce Brown as she baited her hook.



Imagine what the boat launch will look like when the Red reaches the newly predicted 34 feet or more, which is expected to happen June 6.



“Concerns for all the property owners and everything, because we've seen so much from Texas and other places on the news,” said Brown.



And what you see in drone video provided to KSLA News 12 by Jay Cougar, is the river at about 27 feet. That's considered moderate flood stage, but even that has had some impact.

From the air over the Stoner boat launch, it's clear that the Sheriff Sub-station there now unusable.

Further down the river at Hamel Memorial Park, water can be seen spilling over and getting close to Clyde Fant Parkway.



“It's an eye opener," said Walter Reed, who was also out with rod and reel on the rising edge of the swelling Red. "We hope for the best and plan for the worst.”



But for these Shreveport and Bossier City residents, the plan is to cash in on what the powerful river has provided, at least in catfish.



“And in the meantime just like everybody is doing right now, just enjoy as it goes along,” said Hood.



Emergency officials from Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness have met and are discussing ways to respond to any emergencies.



