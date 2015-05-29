SPAR closes Riverview Park due to flooding

Officials on the Caddo side of the Red River met Friday to discuss impending flooding issues and review ongoing efforts to assist citizens in the coming weeks.

Disaster declaration signed for Shreveport, Caddo in preparation for flooding

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The Riverview Park closure includes the interactive fountains, waterfall, stage, grassy areas, picnic tables and gravel parking lot.

The City of Shreveport closed Riverview Park on Friday afternoon due to the rising Red River.

Hamel's Memorial Park and C. Bickham Dickson remain closed.

In a statement announcing the closure of Riverview Park, the city reminded citizens to not enter closed parks for their own safety and to obey all laws and ordinances.

The Clyde Fant walking/biking path remained open as of late Friday afternoon, but citizens are urged to use extreme caution along the walking/biking path and to avoid areas that are under water.

The city says they will continue to monitor the flooding situation and announce additional closures as necessary.

SPAR offers many alternatives to the parks and pathways along the Red River. Some other areas for walking and jogging include the Fern Avenue trail, Betty Virginia Park, A. C. Steere Park, Bill Cockrell Park, Southern Hills Park and Mamie Hicks Park.

As of 3 p.m., the Red River level at Shreveport was 28.82 feet. Flood stage is 30 feet.

After an updated forecast on Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Shreveport bumped the expected cresting level to 34 feet on Saturday, June 5.

The NWS-Shreveport says the crest has been increased due to additional rainfall and routed water in the Red River Basin below Fulton.

The updated forecast places the expectations for flooding squarely in the major flooding category, and within a foot of the last major flood in the area. That was 34.5 feet in 1990.

