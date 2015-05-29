Start Your Day: Rising Red flood risks, road & bridge closures

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

We are watching the rising Red River. Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live from the downtown Shreveport riverfront this morning. You will hear from a hydrologist with the National Weather Service and get a closer look at local areas that are likely to flood in the ArkLaTex.

The search is expected to resume this morning for a man who was reported missing near the Red River in Little River County, Arkansas.

Three people were reported missing Thursday morning. Rescuers were able to reach two of them by boat.They were not seriously injured.

We're told the missing man is deaf. The search for him is still considered a rescue operation.

Sheriff Gary Gregory is asking everyone to stay out of the river and off of local roadways that are blocked.

Crews have had to shut down several highways across the ArkLaTex. Tune in this morning for video of the Index Bridge just north of Texarkana connecting Texas and Arkansas. The bridge is still open for now, but could close as early as this morning. Stay tuned to KSLA News 12 This Morning and keep an eye our website for the latest highway closures.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will fly over the ArkLaTex later this morning to view the flooding firsthand.

After his tour, Governor Hutchinson will hold a news conference at 7:15 a.m. at the Regional Airport in Texarkana, Arkansas. KSLA News 12 will be there and bring that to you streaming live on KSLA.com.

KSLA News 12 This Morning's Adria Goins will introduce us to a Bossier City mom helping her deaf daughter communicate better with Facebook in a special report.

