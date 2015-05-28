NWS confirms more tornadoes from Monday night's storms

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has just confirmed more tornadoes and straight line winds from the storms that hit the ArkLaTex Monday night.

According to the survey report from the NWS, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Panola County, TX. The report says the tornado was on the ground for about 25 minutes and traveled 22 miles across the northeast Texas area. Trees were knocked down in its path, and several homes were damaged.

The damage that happened in the Taylortown area in southern Bossier Parish was caused by straight line winds. The NWS says the 80-85 mph winds snapped and uprooted several trees as a line of thunderstorms moved across the region.

The report also says that Rusk County, Texas saw an even stronger tornado. It confirmed that an EF-2 touched down and traveled 19 miles for nearly 20 minutes in the Henderson area. The 115 -125 mph winds, not only brought down trees, but also snapped power poles and caused major property damage.

Tuesday, it was confirmed that an EF-1 tornado also touched down on Boxwood Drive in Shreveport Monday night. The twister was reportedly on the ground for one minute from 8:12 p.m. until 8:13 p.m., causing a lot of damage in the area.

Tree removal crews have worked since Tuesday to remove the fallen trees. No injuries were reported.

