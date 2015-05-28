Start Your Day: Flooding closes bridge, hurricane tax free weekend ahead

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

A major ArkLaTex bridge has been closed due to rising water. Last night the Texas Department of Transportation closed the US 259 bridge at the Oklahoma-Texas state line. We are watching the Red River water levels, and will have an update with alternate routes for you on KSLA News 12.

This year's hurricane season forecast has been released. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting it may be slower than average but that's no reason for Atlantic and Gulf coast residents to rest easy. Coming up, we break down that forecast.

This weekend is also the sales tax holiday for Louisiana residents to get ready for Hurricane Season. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford will be live this morning with a list of what you can buy tax free.

A series of storms and floods in Texas and Oklahoma have left at least 21 people dead and 11 others missing.Tune in for an update on the situation.

Today you can donate blood at multiple LifeShare Blood Center locations. Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with LifeShare for a three day blood drive. Click here for information on times and locations.

