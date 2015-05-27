Rainy weather delays opening of Bossier City pool

One of Bossier City's three public pools is not in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, now city leaders may have to dig deep into their pockets to reopen the pool in May.

Recent rains are being blamed for putting the construction of a new Bossier City pool house behind schedule.

The Shed Road pool house is being rebuilt after it was found the old pool house was not handicap accessible. The issue was brought to light during the summer of 2014, after a man couldn't get around inside the pool house to help his grandchild.



Although the pool itself had a handicap lift for the pool, because the pool house itself wasn't handicap accessible, it was deemed not in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act.



"If we don't come into compliance we are going to get a lawsuit about it. We have to have a compliant facility, so it is not an optional deal," Bossier City Attorney Jimmy Hall had said at a City Council meeting in October of last year.



The council voted in October of 2014 to appropriate $76,000 to hire architect Mike McSwain to develop design plans for the pool house.



A month later in November 2014, meeting minutes reveal the council voted to spend up to $824,000 for a new pool house, pool repairs, a new perimeter fence, parking lot improvements, administrative costs associated with construction and a 5 percent contingency.



However, Bossier City Spokesman Mark Natale says the final total cost for the pool house and other improvements, barring any unforeseen expenses, totaled $678,000.



Natale says the design work cost turned out to be $71,000.



The old pool house was torn down and city leaders had hoped to have the pool reopen by the pool opening date for the city's other two pools on May 27, however, the building is currently still under construction.



"We blame excessive wet weather we've had this year," Natale explained in an email about the delay.



According to Natale, once the pool house is completed, it will be in compliance with the ADA.



"The pool house is a total redo including new showers, restrooms and dressing areas," Natale explained. "The enhancements on the pool include replacing the concrete decking, tiles, and drains."

Swimming lessons normally offered at the Shed Road pool will happen at the Fort Smith park pool until the pool construction is completed.



Sign ups for those lessons will happen at the Bossier Parks and Recreation office at 3223 Old Shed Road through Friday, May 29 from noon until 5 p.m. The public can call the BPAR office at (318) 741-8450 if they have any questions regarding swimming lessons.



The Shed Road Pool will open mid to late June.

