Drone video shows rising Red River in Shreveport

Miller County emergency management teams are expected to provide an update Wednesday on their response to major flooding expected over the next 24 hours along the Red River in southwest Arkansas.

Miller County emergency management teams are expected to provide an update Wednesday on their response to major flooding expected over the next 24 hours along the Red River in southwest Arkansas.

AR Department of Corrections inmates fill sandbags in preparation for possible major flooding in Miller County.

AR Department of Corrections inmates fill sandbags in preparation for possible major flooding in Miller County.

Drone video recorded by Jay Cougar gives a bird's eye view of the Red River, giving a different perspective to the potential flooding emergency officials have been talking about for weeks.

As the drone soared near the Louisiana Boardwalk and Margaritaville, the banks that are typically visible from the casinos are now buried.

Further down the river at Hammel Park the water has already spilled over near the jogging path and is inching closer to Clyde Fant Parkway.

“Understand that the parts that are flooded are low lying areas along the river and the levee system,” said Robert Jump, the Deputy Director for Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The Red River is expected to crest next Friday at 33 feet.

“33 feet for us in the City of Shreveport is classified as major flooding,” said Jump.

So the office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging residents to be prepared.

“Will we have water in homes? We don't know,” said Jump. “Be responsible, don't look at this and throw it aside, be responsible as a family and have a plan to evacuate your home, have a supply kit that will keep you sustained for a couple of days.”

While the bird's eye view tells a big part of the story, there's more information out there that emergency managers want you to access.

“There is so much data that is out there especially from the National Weather Service (NWS), you can go online their webpage you can hit the same flood gauges I get, as an emergency manager. And some of the data we'll push out in the days coming,” said Jump.

In the coming days, homeland security will hold meetings to plan preparedness and response actions.

In Shreveport the river is at 27.96 feet. Flood stage is at 30-feet.