Marshall officers recognized for heroic response to fiery crash

3 Marshall, Texas police officers are being recognized by the police chief as "MVPs" for their heroic efforts when they responded to a fiery crash on Saturday.

Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa says Officers Zach Lastra, James Leming and Justin Clark responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 59 North and Highway 80. One of those vehicles was on fire with a mother and two children inside.

The chief says bystanders on the scene tried to put out the fire and were able to get the children out of the vehicle.

Officer Zach Lastra was able to get the woman out of the car after she resisted help from others who were trying to free her.

Officer James Leming used a fire extinguisher from his police car to help put out the fire and he also helped assess the injuries of the children.

Officer Justin Clark attended to the driver of the second vehicle and found that he did not have a pulse. He waited with him until fire department personnel arrived.

Chief Campa and the Marshall Police Department offered their condolences to the family and friends of the man who lost his life in the accident.

He also applauds the people who helped bring the children to safety. "We are grateful to the bystanders who provided aid to those involved in this incident and offered care and kindness to complete strangers," said Chief Campa. "The officers are living proof that we are true to out motto 'Putting Community First.' The City of Marshall is honored to have these three great officers serving our community."

