Miller County emergency officials to update flood response

AR Department of Corrections inmates fill sandbags in preparation for possible major flooding in Miller County.

Miller County emergency management teams are expected to provide an update Wednesday on their response to major flooding expected over the next 24 hours along the Red River in southwest Arkansas.

At last check, there was major flooding forecast by the National Weather Service at the Index Bridge, where the river currently stands at 22.14 feet. Flood level there is 25 feet and it is forecast to crest 5 feet above flood stage on or around June 1.

Over in Fulton, the river level was at 20.58 feet as of 4 a.m. Wednesday. Flood stage is 27 feet.

Moderate flooding is forecast for Fulton. Both of those are north of Garland City.

This comes after voluntary evacuations were issued earlier this week. Several people followed took heed, including West Shore Restaurant owner Ralph West.

West, who built the restaurant on inside the levee, had hoped to hang in there and stay open but temporarily closed on Tuesday after the water came too close for comfort.

