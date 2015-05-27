Start Your Day: Power restoration update, major flooding forecast

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

If you're one of the 14,500 AEP SWEPCO customers still in the dark this morning, we have an update on when power is expected to be restored.

The utility provided an update overnight on when they think all power will be restored after Monday's storms.

For some customers, that won't be until Friday because of the extensive damage to the power grid in some areas. We'll have the very latest estimates on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

The flood watch continues throughout most of the ArkLaTex, as we track some severe thunderstorms this morning.

The StormTracker 12 Weather team will have the latest on those storms and how it will affect your morning drive.

The good news is, no flash flooding is expected, even with the heavy rain, but the bigger concern is the river flooding over the next few days.

Nicole Madden has the latest on the situation in Fulton, AR, where the river is expected to rise dramatically over the next 24 hours and when and where we can expect to see major flooding in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

She'll also be breaking down why flooding can be such a slow-moving disaster in this week's Weather Wonders.

Later today, Miller County emergency management teams will update residents along the Red River in Garland City, Arkansas, where some voluntary evacuations have already taken place. KSLA News 12 will be there to find out whether they'll be able to return home soon or if more evacuations might be necessary.

Things are already a disaster in south Texas, where President Obama is pledging federal assistance after storms dumped almost a foot more of rain on the Houston area Tuesday, stranding hundreds of motorists and inundating the famously congested highways that serve the nation's fourth-largest city.

The flooding has already been blamed for 17 deaths in Texas and Oklahoma, and another dozen remain missing after being swept down a river.

The FBI and Marshall police are hoping to generate new leads in a 1997 cold case. They're holding a news conference this morning to announce a new reward for information related to the unsolved murder that happened 18 years ago.

The debate over Common Core resumes at the state capitol in Baton Rouge today, which also includes possibly limiting the governor's power over vetoing bills.

Tune in at 6:30 a.m. for a preview of today's session meetings.

