Arrest made in SWAR bank robbery

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with KSLA News 12 that an arrest was made in a bank robbery in Lewisville last week.

Lafayette County Sheriff Obie Sims said a man walked into the Farmers Bank and Trust on Spruce Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday with his face covered and announced it was a hold-up, ordering the two tellers and one customer that were inside to put their hands up before the robber fired a shot into the Plexiglas as a teller stood behind it.

The man, now identified as 34-year-old Lonnie Hamilton Jr. of Lewisville, reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash before running out of the bank to a car parked about a block away.

Sheriff Sims said Hamilton turned himself in to authorities around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. He was booked into the Lafayette County Jail where he's charged with aggravated robbery. We're told more charges are pending.

The Lewisville Police Department, Stamps Police Department, FBI and Arkansas State Police assisted in the investigation.

