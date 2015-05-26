TRAFFIC ALERT: Some streets, roads still blocked after storms

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Monday's storms brought down numerous trees around the ArkLaTex, knocking out power and blocking roads.

Right now, officers in Shreveport are blocking several streets because of storm debris or traffic light outages.

They tell us there are about 6 streets with barricades still up:

Intersection of Janet and Koi Lane

500 block of Janet

Intersection of Line and Fairfield Ave.

700 block of Huron

600 block of Benton Kelly

100 block Dixie Garden

We'll be staying in touch with SPD to get updates on traffic alerts for you throughout the morning.

In the meantime, drivers everywhere are urged to approach all intersections where traffic lights are out as 4-way stops.

There are no road closures reported this morning in Caddo Parish, but they say there are deputies monitoring several intersections where they are waiting on utility crews to bring traffic lights back online.

As of late Monday night, several of the low-lying streets that typically flood with heavy rains were covered with water, but there are no road closures of early Tuesday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution.

