Start Your Day: Get the latest on storm damage, road closures & power outages

Tens of Thousands of ArkLaTex residents are waking up in the dark, as SWEPCO is reporting more than 43-thousand outages this morning as a result of the storms that rolled through last night.

We'll have a live report from South Shreveport, where a tornado was reportedly spotted. We'll show you the damage the powerful storms left behind.

Much of that damage came from downed trees, which are also blocking a number of roads in the area. Get the latest on road closures and detours as you get ready to head in to work.

The storms also brought flash flooding, which trapped 2 families in a McCurtain County cabin Monday for most of the day. New this morning, hear how they say they found themselves surrounded by rising water and in need of rescue.

We're also watching the latest flood levels along the Red River. We'll take you to Pecan Point, where the river has already passed flood stage and continues to rise and bring you the latest on levels in Shreveport-Bossier.

The rising water has already forced one southwest Arkansas restaurant owner that has been trying to stay open to finally shut down and evacuate.

Caught on camera: You won't want to miss video of dozens of canoes washed away from a local rental business as friends scramble to salvage at least some of the new owner's inventory.

Also new this morning, Shreveport police are investigating a shooting overnight in Columbia Park that left one person injured. Police say it was an attempted armed robbery. We'll have the latest on the search for a suspect.

Shocking new allegations are emerging this morning surrounding the death of blues legend B.B. King. Find out why 2 of his daughters are saying they believe his death was not natural.

